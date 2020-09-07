Prayers: Former Temptation Bruce Williamson Passed From COVID-19

The mighty Temptations born from Motown in Detroit, MI orginal members may be few however ‘the group’ has been standing the the test of time still touring til this date 60 years since their inception, with only one original member still standing, Otis Williams.

Today it is being reported that a former member of the Temptations, Bruce Williamson, has passed away from COVID-19, at the the age of 49.

Bruce Williamson a Los Angeles, California native with gospel roots came to be a member of the Temptations singing lead in 2006 appearing on 2 albums before leaving the group in 2015.

The news about the passing of Bruce Williams came from his son via social media reported by TMZ.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON”

We will keeping the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Bruce Williamson uplifted in our prayers.

