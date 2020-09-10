CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Walks On Water In The ATL!? [VIDEO]

US-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-WEST

Source: LEE CELANO / Getty

Has Kanye West gone too far?  Yezzy caught heat from Jesus Walks, now he has up the ante when he with his children holding his hand by his side walked on water for his Sunday Service in Atlanta.

In the video  Kanye West during his Sunday Service appeared to walk on water, walking towards his phenomenal Sunday Service choir while they stood on water with Joel Osteen preaching while he too was standing on water and his wife Kim Kardashian was in the congregation working with the video ministry. (scroll down to see the complete video)

The music is powerful, however did Ye go too far?

Take a look below, then let us know your thoughts

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

joel osteen , Kanye West , Sunday Service , Walks On Water

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
US-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-WEST
Kanye West Walks On Water In The ATL!?…
 46 mins ago
09.09.20
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 3 hours ago
09.09.20
‘Woke’s’ Sasheer Zamata On How Being A Black…
 3 hours ago
09.09.20
10 items
10 Rising Instagram Fashion Influencers You Should Follow
 9 hours ago
09.09.20
Exclusives
Close