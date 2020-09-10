8 Year Old Girl In Akron Shot In The Middle Of The Afternoon

At a time of day when children are playing outside, people are doing lawn work as well as running out to pickup lunch an eight year old was caught in some crossfire in West Akron.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to Akron police at about 1:17 p.m. this afternoon, shots were fired near a car wash in the 1200 block of Copley Road. The shots were fired from one vehicle at another, and police say it appears the SUV that the girl was inside of was nearby those other two vehicles when those shots were fired. Police do not know if the vehicles were moving or stationary at the time of the shooting. Read More

93.1 WZAK Votes… Join us on our Facebook page Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm for One Vote Ohio… a real discussion on voting

YOU HAVE THE POWER TO CHANGE THE COURSE OF HISTORY AND DECIDE THE DIRECTION OF OUR COMMUNITIES AND OUR NATION… DON’T SIT BACK AND WAIT FOR CHANGE… REGISTER TO VOTE AND LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD… GO TO WZAKCLEVELAND.COM… POWERED BY URBAN ONE… ONE VOTE – REPRESENT THE VOTE…. AND 93.1WZAK!