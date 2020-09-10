CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

COVID-19 Update: Summit County Was Raised to A Level 3

ImaniLia Face Masks

Source: Courtesy of Imani Lia / ImaniLia

Northeast Ohio has been riding the COVID-19 pandemic wave since March, and just when we think things are getting better, or should we say hoping for better days, just south of Cuyahoga County the coronavirus has elevated a county to red.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Summit County was raised to Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.  According to Governor Mike DeWine:

“Summit County is seeing a sustained increase, sadly, in emergency department visits for COVID-like illness. That is an early warning sign,”

Read More

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

COVID-19 , COVID-19 Pandemic , Governor Mike DeWine , Ohio , Summit County

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamar Braxton’s Fiancé Files For Restraining Order, He…
 18 mins ago
09.10.20
The Classic Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” OG’s…
 6 hours ago
09.10.20
We’re Not Crying: Lupita Nyong’o Shares Heartfelt Tribute…
 20 hours ago
09.10.20
US-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-WEST
Kanye West Walks On Water In The ATL!?…
 21 hours ago
09.09.20
Exclusives
Close