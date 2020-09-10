COVID-19 Update: Summit County Was Raised to A Level 3

Northeast Ohio has been riding the COVID-19 pandemic wave since March, and just when we think things are getting better, or should we say hoping for better days, just south of Cuyahoga County the coronavirus has elevated a county to red.
Summit County was raised to Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. According to Governor Mike DeWine:
“Summit County is seeing a sustained increase, sadly, in emergency department visits for COVID-like illness. That is an early warning sign,”
