COVID-19 Update: Summit County Was Raised to A Level 3

Northeast Ohio has been riding the COVID-19 pandemic wave since March, and just when we think things are getting better, or should we say hoping for better days, just south of Cuyahoga County the coronavirus has elevated a county to red.

Summit County was raised to Level 3, or the red level, of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. According to Governor Mike DeWine:

“Summit County is seeing a sustained increase, sadly, in emergency department visits for COVID-like illness. That is an early warning sign,”

Updated Ohio Health Advisory System Map: Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Summit Continuing at Red:

↔Butler

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Preble

↔Putnam Decreasing Red to Orange

⬇Lucas

⬇Wayne pic.twitter.com/IMzg3xmxMd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2020

Top 10 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence ⬇ pic.twitter.com/rKAVX7KIpY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2020

