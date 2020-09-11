CLOSE
Arrest Made In Akron In Connection With Shooting Of A 6 Year Old Girl

Akron Police vehicle

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Yesterday afternoon we reported that an eight year old girl had been shot on Akron‘s west side in the middle of the afternoon while sitting inside a SUV on Copley Rd..  The child was transported to Akron Children Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Today we have more details.  The little girl was actually six years old and another child that was in the SUV was grazed by a bullet as well.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting, 23 year old Marqualle Clinkscales and 39 year old Corey Jemison both have been charged with felonious assault as well as other charges.  Read More

The 6 year old little girl was last known to be in serious condition.

