SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Replace Their Kicker After Anemic Season Opener

The Cleveland Browns did not start off very well in the 2020 NFL season. To say that they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 36-6, is an understatement.

Now, the team is already making changes in the kicker position.

They are replacing Austin Seibert with Cody Parkey, who is joining the 53-player roster after being on the practice squad.

Seibert, who was waived Monday, missed an extra point and a field goal Sunday against the Ravens in a blowout 38-6 loss.

After struggling in training camp in 2019, Seibert was able to perform during the regular season in his first year with 16 field goals and a “rookie scoring record with 105 points.”

This is not the first time Parkey has been with the Browns:

Parkey rejoins the Browns after being waived by the team three years ago.

He performed “20 of his 25 field-goal attempts and 20 of his 21 extra-point attempts” when he was part of the team in 2016.

In between in stints with the Browns, Parkey has played for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Tennessee Titans.

Parkey is expected to play for the Browns this Thursday as the team is facing the Cincinnati Bengals.

