According to sources, the Big Ten is expected to announce Football will resume in October. In August, the Conference voted to postpone all fall sports due to concerns over Coronavirus COVID-19. University Presidents voted 11-3 in the August vote with only Nebraska, Ohio State, and Iowa pushing to move forward with the fall season.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sources: The Big Ten is coming back and will begin the weekend of Oct. 24. It'll include daily, rapid testing as a fixture of the plan. A statement from the league is imminent. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2020

The News was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

October 24th is the reported return date for the conference. The timing should allow the Big Ten to be represented in the Collge Football Playoff before the announcement of teams in October.

The Big Ten released a statement saying, The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition. The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020. The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process.

Tap Here To Read More

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020

Report: Big Ten Football To Return In October was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: