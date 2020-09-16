Family of Breonna Taylor Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit For $12 Million

The family of Breonna Taylor may still be waiting to see justice served regarding the criminal charges pending against the three officers involved. However, they have reached a settlement in the wrongful death civil suit filed against the city of Louisville.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to CNN, the family of Taylor and the city reached a $12 million settlement in the wrongful death case six months after the 26-year old EMT was murdered in her home while she slept.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the settlement later Tuesday in a joint press conference with the Taylor family’s attorneys telling Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, that the city “deeply apologizes” for the reckless act that took her daughter’s life.

“I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer’s pain, and I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in announcing the terms of the lawsuit settlement.

Taylor’s family sued the city after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door to Taylor’s apartment and fatally shot her while executing a late-night, “no-knock” warrant in an unrelated narcotics investigation on March 13.

Despite the small step forward in containing justice for her daughter, Taylor’s mother said more must be done to right the wrongs of racial injustice in America.

“Please continue to say her name,” Palmer said. “We must not lose focus on what the real job is, and with that being said, it’s time to move forward with the criminal charges, because she deserves that and much more. As significant as today is, it’s only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna.”

The lawsuit, filed by Palmer in April, accused police of using flawed information when they obtained a “no-knock” warrant to enter the 26-year-old woman’s apartment. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were roused from bed by police, and Walker said he fired once at the officers, thinking they were intruders. Investigators say police were returning fire when they shot Taylor several times. No drugs were found at her home at the time of the incident and it was later discovered by investigators that the police officers entered the wrong house.

Until Freedom, a social justice organization that has protested in Louisville released a statement Tuesday (Sept. 15) reacting to the reported city settlement.

“No amount of money will bring back Breonna Taylor,” the group said. “We see this settlement as the bare minimum you can do for a grieving mother. The city isn’t doing her any favors. True justice is not served with cash settlements. We need those involved in her murder to be arrested and charged. We need accountability. We need justice.”

—

Photo:

Family of Breonna Taylor Settle Wrongful Death Lawsuit For $12 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: