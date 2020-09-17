The Bijou Star Files: Browns Unveil Return While The Mayor Demotes Health Director

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 16, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cleveland Browns unveil return to stadium plan for FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their first home game of the 2020 season on Thursday. Read More

Cleveland mayor demotes health director as part of ‘top-down’ restructuring of city health department

A report found department leaders ‘made decisions which were profoundly and severely damaging and counterproductive to workforce trust.’ Read More

KIM K, LEO, JAMIE & OTHER CELEBS VOW TO ‘FREEZE’ INSTAGRAM FOR A DAY… Forcing FB to Check Itself

Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and a bunch of other celebs are banning together to make Facebook stop and listen … by putting its biggest attraction on ice for a bit. Read More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CARDI B FILES TO DIVORCE OFFSET Wants Custody Of Kulture

Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset — she just filed for divorce … Read More

Cardi B Reportedly ‘Looked’ Past Offset’s Infidelity Ahead of Divorce ‘Because of the Baby’

Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset after three years of marriage at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, reportedly after finding out he cheated on her — again. Further rumors suggest he actually impregnated a stripper — but those rumors are unverified. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR’S FAMILY Historic Settlement a Good Start …BUT WE DEMAND FULL JUSTICE!!!

Breonna Taylor’s family and legal team are giving praise to the City of Louisville for reaching a historic settlement in her wrongful death case, but they’re making it crystal clear their mission’s not changed … they want full justice for Breonna, and for the cops who killed her to be arrested and charged. Read More

OZ AMERICA NEEDS MORE BLACK DOCTORS …It’s a Life or Death Matter

Dr. Oz is appalled and embarrassed, by stats like Black newborns are 3 times more likely to die under the care of white doctors — and now he’s on a mission to do something about it. Read More

KANYE WEST CALLS MUSIC INDUSTRY & NBA ‘SLAVE SHIPS’ …Taylor Swift Roped In Too

Kanye West is on the attack — against Universal, Sony and the NBA — claiming they are enslaving Black people and he is trying to save them … but somehow, Taylor Swift gets brought into the mix too. Read More

50 Cent’s Past Beef With The Game Will Be Covered In A New Anthology Series At Starz

Now if it is one thing to learn about 50 Cent, it’s that he stays getting to the bag, and he always has a new project in the works. It looks like he will be extending his relationship with Starz, as two new series from the mogul is currently in the works. One of those series will explore his past beef with The Game. Read More

Princess Love Found Out About Ray J Filing For Divorce On Social Media–Source Confirms She Has “Been Ready To Get A Divorce” Since The Last Time She Filed (Exclusive Details)

Ray J filed for divorce from Princess Love on Monday, and requested that the two be granted joint custody of their children–a move that comes as a surprise to Princess, a source close to the situation confirms. Read More

Swizz Beatz Apologizes After Getting Dragged By Social Media For Shading Janet Jackson & Saying That She Couldn’t Compete With Missy Elliott In A Verzuz Battle

Roommates, Swizz Beatz may not have been expecting the extreme dragging he received for shading the legendary Janet Jackson—but he definitely deserved all of it. Social media was on fire when video of Swizz Beatz saying that Janet Jackson couldn’t compete with Missy Elliott in a Verzuz battle quickly went viral. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Fined for McDonald’s Gathering …CITY OF DOWNEY WASN’T LOVIN’ IT!!!

Travis Scott’s getting dinged for the rowdy gathering at a Mickey D’s over his new $6 meal … but he won’t have to pay much more than that to get out of trouble. Read More

Lizzo Puts The “P” In “Period Challenge ”

The ‘Period Challenge’ has the ladies showing the world how much they put the “p” in “period” and Lizzo joined in. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Signs An Overall Deal With ABC Signature

It looks like Tracee Ellis Ross is continuing to build her relationship with ABC as she has just signed an overall deal with ABC Signature. As many of you already know, she already stars on the network as a cast member of the hit series, “Black-ish,” and she is also the creator and producer of its prequel “Mixed-ish.” Read More

Another Revival Of “The Game” Announced—This Time In Development At New Streaming Service Paramount+

Now that it has finally dropped on Netflix, classic sitcom “The Game” could be officially on its way back in the form of a revival. It was recently confirmed that a second revival of “The Game” is currently in development, following the previous Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Rumors From Her Ex-Boyfriend That She Was Physically Abusive

Earlier this week rumors were running rampant that Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly physically abusive in a past relationship—and the allegations came from her ex-boyfriend. Once the rumors continued to spread, Megan hopped on Instagram live to shut everything down and tell her side of things. Read More

Taco Bell Is Coming Out With A New Wine Y’all!

Growing up as a teenager, Taco Bell was always there when I wanted to eat for a minimal price when I went to grab food after school with my friends. Taco Bell is supreme, no pun intended, when it came to their discount tacos and low priced burritos. Even if Taco Bell isn’t your first choice, it sure hits the spot after club hoppin’. Read More

Los Angeles County Sheriff Under Fire For Asking LeBron James To Match Reward Money For Gunman In Deputy Shooting Amid Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is calling on LeBron James to match the reward money being offered to find the gunman who ambushed and shot two deputies over the weekend. As we previously reported, the deputies were both shot in the head. Despite Sheriff Villanueva’s efforts, many are criticizing his decision to ask LeBron for help after deputies in his department shared photos from the scene of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash. Read More

Rihanna’s Hit Song ‘Umbrella’ Was Actually Meant For Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is the reigning queen of hip-hop soul. Her iconic albums like ‘What’s The 411,’ ‘Share My World,’ and ‘The Breakthrough’ is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Mary J. Blige’s groundbreaking career. Most of our mothers and aunties stayed spinning Mary J. Blige’s records, and many of us are now blasting those same classic hits like ‘Real Love,’ ‘I Can Love You,’ and ‘Not Gon’ Cry’ from our own music playlists. Although Mary J. Blige’s record hit list is endless, there was almost one more song added to her repertoire of smash singles. Read More

‘Bring It’ Star Dianna Williams Responds To People Comparing The Dancing Dolls To The Controversial Netflix Film ‘Cuties’ (Exclusive)

Amid calls to cancel Netflix over the streaming giant’s decision to stream the controversial French film “Cuties,” people have been drawing comparisons to the film’s content to that of the popular American Lifetime shows “Bring It” and “Dance Moms.” Read More

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

Whistleblower Complaint Claims That Ice Is Forcing Female Inmates To Have Hysterectomies

A whistleblower complaint was filed on Monday by multiple legal advocacy groups over claims of mass hysterectomies being forced on migrant women at an ICE detention center. For those who are unfamiliar with the procedure, it is the surgical removal of one’s uterus. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal & American Express Launch $10 Million Coalition To Help Black Businesses Recover From Pandemic

Former NBA great, Shaquille O’Neal is showing up for the Black community in a huge way. The 4x basketball champion recently unveiled a campaign to assist Black businesses recovering due to COVID-19. Read More

Bow Wow Shares Freestyle About Alleged New Son: If He Mine You Know I’m Steppin Up

After months of speculation, it seems as if Bow Wow has a secret child, with Instagram model Olivia Sky. The rapper shared a freestyle today (Sept. 15th) about a new son in his life today on his social media platforms. He starts off his bars, wondering how he is going to let his nine-year-old daughter Shai Moss know about her new sibling, Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: