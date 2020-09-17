TUNE IN: Census Uncensored – A Candid Conversation About the Census

Did you know the Census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners and even teachers use to provide daily services, products, and support for our community? Get this critical information and more on Wednesday, September 23rd at 6:30pm with Sam Sylk on Facebook LIVE as we have an uncensored and candid conversation with Freddy Collier, Director of Cleveland City Planning, Danielle Sydnor, President of the NAACP Cleveland Chapter, Devonta Dickie, Advocacy and Engagement Coordinator of Cleveland VOTES, Myesha Crowe, Executive Director of Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance and Tracy Hill, M.Ed., Executive Director of Family and Community Engagement for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District about the 2020 census and how it greatly impacts you and your family. Powered by the Cleveland City Planning Commission and 93.1 WZAK!
