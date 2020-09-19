LOCAL NEWS: Amazon Seeking to Fill 1,500 Position at Its Akron Fulfillment Center

Amazon is now hiring for its new fulfillment center in Akron.

There are 1,500 full-time positions that are open, and if you are interested, check it out now right here.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Employees at the 640,000 square-foot facility at the old Rolling Acres Mall site will fill a variety of roles, including receiving inventory, packing and shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics. LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Pay for employees starts at $15 an hour minimum, and they receive comprehensive benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance from day one, according to a news release from Amazon.

Operators are offered “401(k) with 50% company match,” close to “20 weeks of paid parental leave and access to Amazon’s Career Choice program,” which covers “95% of tuition” for programs of studies related to areas that are in-demand.

Amazon has already been responsible for helping to create more than 23,500 jobs in the state of Ohio at its businesses including the eight existing fulfillment centers, six delivery stations, 12 Whole Foods Market locations, and four Amazon Hub Locker+ locations among others as the company put out in a release.

Among the requirements for the Akron Fulfillment Center included having the candidates be the age of 18 and older and having a “high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.” The positions can be filled very quickly, so those who want to apply have to act fast.

To receive job alerts and updates on the location, text AKCNOW to 77088.

