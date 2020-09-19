Trump Wants Justice Ginsberg’s Supreme Court Seat to Be Filled ‘Without Delay’

In the wake of U.S. Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing, President Donald Trump has quickly announced on his Twitter early on Sept. 19 that he wants to see her spot filled quickly.

He tweeted to the Republican Party he will nominate a new justice “without delay.”

The President also wants the GOP-lead Senate to confirm his pick with any holdups, despite this being an election year with less than two months to go before the Nov. 3 election.

Here is President Trump’s tweet:

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

This is all to get another conservative judge in the Supreme Court before an the Presidential race is over.

At the same time, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken to social media, urging users to let Ginsberg’s passing “radicalize” them.

She even urged her supporters to vote for Joe Biden whether they “like him or not.” “Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said in a 40-minute Instagram Live video posted late on Friday, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people within 12 hours.

Ocasio-Cortez refered to Ginsberg’s open spot as “earth-shattering,” and adds that “this kind of tipping point is the difference between people having reproductive rights, and the government controlling people’s bodies for them.”

