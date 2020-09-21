Lil Wayne Gets New McLaren For His Birthday From Mack Maine

Lil Wayne and Mack Maine are obviously very, very good friends. The latter blessed Tuncechi with a new McLaren for his birthday.

Per Rap industry protocol, Maine, who is still rocking with Young Money as its President after all these years, had his gift announced to the world on Instagram.

“I luh ya brudda! I need that F1 driver outfit @ab had on!!,” is the caption of a quick video of the sleek, all-black McLaren 2020 McLaren 720S.

Weezy turns 38 on September 27, so the gift comes a little early. In case you didn’t know, a new McLaren costs at least a cool $180,000, and that’s the cheapest model. But according to TMZ, Mack went in and dropped $400K for Wayne’s, which reportedly lights up a different color at night.

Wayne continued his praise of his birthday gift on Twitter: “So my brudda Mack just bought me a McLaren….!!!!!!….wtf!!!!!……”u know I ride for my MF n!gga” (my voise).”

So my brudda Mack just bought me a McLaren….!!!!!!….wtf!!!!!……”u know I ride for my MF n!gga” (my voise) — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 20, 2020

