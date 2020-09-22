The Bijou Star Files: Is Castration Too Harsh a Penalty For Rape?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Rapist Of A State In Nigeria Will Face Surgical Castration; Death Penalty If Victim Is Under 14

“Drastic penalties are required to help further protect children from serious crime,” said Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, of Nigeria’s Kaduna state. Read More

CLAUDIA JORDAN SUES WINE CO. Things Aren’t ‘Just Peachy’… I GOT FIRED FOR SUPPORTING BLM!!!

Claudia Jordan turned Just Peachy wine into a booming brand, then got left high and dry because she supports the Black Lives Matter movement … or so she claims in a new suit. Read More

As doctors worry about ‘a very apocalyptic fall,’ the CDC retracts info on how Covid-19 spreads

The US is on the brink of 200,000 coronavirus deaths, with the number of new cases rising in 28 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Read More

CDC removes update about coronavirus airborne transmission

The CDC said a draft version of proposed changes was ‘posted in error’ and it’s ‘currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission’ of COVID-19. Read More

NO S*** PLEASE LET ME POOP, MR. OFFICER!!!

Here’s the straight poop — an Oklahoma woman really had to go number two when she got pulled over by a cop, an excuse that resulted in a high-speed chase and her in handcuffs … and we’ve got the raw vid. Read More

DABABY SUED OVER BEV HILLS BEATDOWN

DaBaby‘s Christmas time scuffle at an L.A.-area hotel is coming back to haunt him nearly a year later — the guy he roughed up on camera is taking him to court over it. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP RBG’S DYING WISH SOUNDS PHONY TO ME… Accuses Dems of Making it Up!!!

President Trump‘s suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s dying wish to not be replaced until after the election isn’t real, but rather a political ploy whipped up by Democrats. Read More

Brandy Says Thea Vidale Is “Bitter” After Actress Reportedly Expressed The Singer Was Disrespectful (Audio)

Last month, while we were preparing for an epic #Verzuz Battle between Brandy Norwood & #Monica Denise, Thea Vidale (from the former 90’s sitcom (#Thea) reportedly let it be known that she was not supporting her former co-star that night. Read More

Ellen DeGeneres Addresses The Toxic Workplace Allegations During The Season 18 Premiere Of Her Talk Show

As many of you know, while the Ellen DeGeneres Show was taking a break, there have been allegations about the show’s work environment that made its way to the forefront. On Monday, the new season of Ellen’s show premiered, and she addressed the allegations head on. Read More

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Mental Health, Second Chances, & More In Heartfelt Instagram Message

Tamar Braxton has had a rough few months to say the least. With a seemingly suicide attempt, rumors of a tumultuous relationship with David Adefeso, and issue with the WEtv network–things just haven’t been easy for the songstress. Today, she posted a message on Instagram claiming a “second chance,” while thanking God for her life. Read More

35 missing Northeast Ohio children found during U.S. Marshals’ month-long ‘Operation Safety Net’

Of the 40 cases referred to the task force, only five remain unaccounted for. Read More

Menchie’s permanently closing all Northeast Ohio frozen yogurt locations due to COVID-19 pandemic

There is sad news to report for local fans of Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt. Read More

MICHAEL JORDAN & DENNY HAMLIN STARTING A NEW NASCAR TEAM …Bubba Wallace as Driver!!!

Air Jordan is about to become Rev Jordan — because Michael is teaming up with a NASCAR legend to start his own racing team … with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel. Read More

MAGIC JOHNSON I’M GETTING THREATS AT MY OFFICE …Gets Restraining Order

Magic Johnson and his employees are getting besieged by a guy who’s issuing threats and demands, and recently made it past Magic’s office security — so, now Magic’s court order protection. Read More

San Francisco Launches Program to Provide Pregnant Black Women with $1K

The City of San Francisco has implemented a new pilot program named ”Abundant Birth Project,” which aims to fight disparities in health outcomes for pregnant Black and Pacific Island residents. The project focuses on basic income to women during pregnancy and after giving birth. About 150 low-income and middle-income pregnant women will be provided a monthly stipend for $1,000 a month for six months after birth. Read More

Deion Sanders Becomes The New Head Football Coach At Jackson State University

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is continuing his legacy as the new head football coach at Jackson State University. Just this morning, JSU announced that Deion would be in charge of the Tigers, and he plans to take them to victory. Read More

Da Brat Reflects On Her Past Relationship With Allen Iverson

Recently, she sat down with her former label mate Kandi Burruss, and they talked about multiple things, including her sexuality, her current relationship and past relationships as well. Read More

Over 200 Emojis Set To Drop Next Year—Including A Gender-Neutral Category & Hundreds Of Mixed Skin Tones

Over 200 new emojis are on the way and they are more diverse than ever, including an entire gender-neutral category and hundreds of mixed skin tones. Read More

California Pauses Processing New Unemployment Claims For Two Weeks– 600K People Still Await Benefits

In a released report, it was announced that new unemployment claims for the state of California will not be processed for two weeks …Read More

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Confirms That Pine-Sol Kills Coronavirus On Surfaces

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, it is very important to stay as sanitary as possible. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is constantly adding new guidelines for minimizing the transference and reception of COVID-19. Just recently, the Environmental Protection Agency has confirmed that the cleaning product Pine-Sol kills coronavirus on hard surfaces. Read More

Former Tulane Worker Accused of Masturbating in University Office Sues After Campus Police Shot Him

A former Tulane employee shot by campus police last year is suing the University for alleged civil rights violations and use of excessive force when they tried to arrest him after a coworker said he had been forced to watch the man masturbate. Read More

Former NBA Player Ty Lawson Banned from Chinese Basketball Association For Saying Chinese Women “Got Cakes On The Low”

They always say, “watch what you post online,” because you never know who will see it, and those same posts could have serious and lasting consequences. Read More

The Street George Floyd Died On Is Being Renamed After Him

The street intersection in Minneapolis that George Floyd died on his being renamed after him, following a unanimous vote by city council. Read More

