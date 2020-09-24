50 Cent & Courtney A. Kemp Done It Again: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed

Rapper/actor/producer 50 Cent is killin it on television as he is taking us all to Power candy shop with his new project ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ the spin off to the hit series on Starz ‘Power’, because news just dropped that after only 3 episodes ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ has already been renewed for a season 2 after a record smashing debut of 7.5 million multiplatform views, driving subscriber acquisition up 42%.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

So I guess it’s safe to say that the dynamic tag team of executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson have done it once again taking the ‘POWER’ culture to whole other level.

“To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power Universe — is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark [Canton] and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience. But we’ve proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, –Courtney A. Kemp

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man flawlessly picks up where Starz Power series finale left off, with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) working to get his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail after she took the fall for her son in the murder of James St. Patrick/Ghost (Omari Hardwick).

Power players already know that you can check out ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ on Starz on Sunday nights, but real Power heads are on it at 12:05am Sunday morning on the Starz app or On Demand.

Take a look at their POWER IG video post below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: