The Bijou Star Files:  DJ Tells Wendy Williams ‘I Don’t Get the Tea, I Got the F*cking Coffee’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 24, 2020:

DJ Boof Threatens to Expose Wendy Williams After Getting Fired from Her Show: ‘I Don’t Get the Tea, I Got the F*cking Coffee’ [Video]

After parading DJ Boof around all last year, fans were surprised to see he had been replaced with DJ Suss One — especially considering it was rumored that Boof and Wendy were more than just good friends. Well, DJ Boof was apparently just as surprised as the rest of us Read More

Anger and emotion in Cleveland over Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Community members held two demonstrations Wednesday and emotion in Cover Breonna Taylor grand jury decision. There was protesting in Cleveland Wednesday night, hours after it was learned that police officers in Louisville, Kentucky would not be charged in Breonna Taylor’s death. Read More

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Holds Press Conference Explaining Breonna Taylor Indictment & Also Calls Out Celebrities For Voicing Their Anger

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron opened his press conference with the following statement:

“Every day this family wakes up to the realization that someone they loved is no longer with them. In this case, a human life was lost. We cannot forget that. My job as the special prosecutor in this case was to put emotions aside and investigate the facts to determine if criminal violations of state law resulted in the loss of Ms. Taylor’s life.” Read More

DELONTE WEST Disturbing Photo Surfaces NBA, DOC RIVERS TRYING TO HELP

The NBA, Doc Rivers, Jameer Nelson and the Players Association have actively been trying to get Delonte West help … this after a new photo surfaced showing the former star hooper in rough shape. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP SEXIST DIG AT MEGHAN MARKLE… Wishes Harry Good Luck

President Trump resorted to one of his favorite pastimes — insulting women — making a sexist comment about Meghan Markle … all because she dared to encourage Americans to vote. Read More

Trump doesn’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

When asked — should he lose — if he would commit to a peaceful transfer to Joe Biden, President Trump said ‘We’re going to have to see what happens.’ Read More

NEW YEAR’S EVE TIMES SQUARE BALL DROP GOING VIRTUAL… Party On???

It seems 2020 will alter one final tradition before it wraps up, and there will even be a countdown for it — New York’s iconic ball drop for New Year’s Eve is going virtual. Read More

LEBRON JAMES VIOLENCE AGAINST COPS IS WRONG… And So Is Police Brutality

LeBron James is adamant he condemns ALL FORMS of violence … including violent acts of revenge against police officers. Read More

NFL LEGEND GALE SAYERS DEAD AT 77… After Battle With Dementia

Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers has died after a lengthy battle with dementia … the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Read More

UNCLE BEN’S RICE Drops Racist Imagery …UNVEILS NAME!!!

Uncle Ben of Uncle Ben’s rice is no more — the parent company of the food brand ditched its logo, rooted in racism, and even whittled down the name as well to something much more kosher. Read More

Ohio bill to permanently allow to-go cocktails passes legislature, heads to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for signature

Once signed, Ohio will become the 2nd state to permanently allow the temporary measure taken in response to COVID-19. Read More

Man dies after eating 1 1/2 bags of black licorice daily, doctors say

Eating as little as 2 ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks could cause a heart rhythm problem, especially for folks over 40. Read More

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Issues An Apology After He Said There Was A Limited Pool Of Black Talent To Recruit From

It looks like Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf definitely felt the heat from the backlash he received after it was revealed that he made some comments during a Zoom meeting over the summer that related to the bank having difficulty reaching their diversity goals. Read More

LeBron James Issues A Message Of Love To Black Women Following Breonna Taylor Verdict: ‘The Most Disrespected Person On Earth Is The Black Woman!’

LeBron James, like many celebrities and public figures, took to social media Wednesday to express their frustrations and anger about the disappointing grand jury verdict in the Breonna Taylor case. Read More

Kash Doll Claps Back At Fans Who Continue To Question Her Age—“Stop Asking Cause I’m Running Out Of Ages”

Rapper Kash Doll has sparked intense speculation regarding her real age—and the situation just kicked up a notch. Over on social media, Kash Doll clapped back multiple times at fans who continue to insist that she is older than she claims to be. Read More

Eric Benét Says That Birth Control Should Be Given To Men—“Science Created The Pill For The Wrong Gender”

Singer Eric Benét posted a very interesting opinion regarding birth control that had many actually rethinking who the product should actually be made for. Read More

Factory In Vietnam Allegedly Caught Reselling Thousands Of Used Condoms

Health is nothing to play with, but some people have to unfortunately learn that the hard way. An international factory in Vietnam has been caught doing the unthinkable. Read More

Johnson & Johnson Begins Phase 3 Of Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine

As we enter the fall season, progression towards the development of a vaccination for the Coronavirus increases. Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson is closer to completing the final stage of testing for COVID-19 vaccination. Read More

Mariah Carey Says Derek Jeter Was a ‘Catalyst’ in Divorce from Tommy Mottola [Video]

Ahead of the release of her new memoir, Mariah Carey is opening up to Oprah Winfrey about her divorce from Tommy Mottola. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and More Make Times 100 Most Influential List

On Tuesday, the magazine announced its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among the list of names was the Weeknd, J. Balvin, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade, and of course, Miss Stallion, who was nominated by actress Taraji P. Henson. Read More

Ed Sheeran Sued, Accused Of Stealing Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’, Trial Starts In November

The lawsuit accuses Ed Sheeran’s 2014 “Thinking Out Loud” of using the harmony, melody and rhythmic components of the 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On,” which was co-written by Ted Townsend. Subsequently, the Townsend estate is seeking songwriting credit and a portion of the song’s revenue. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am