Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue Of Wonderland Magazine

From the first time Ryan Destiny stepped on the scene, I don't think she's ever taken a bad picture. Whether it's random shots for her Instagram or a high glam photoshoot for a magazine, the actress and singer always looks stunning and has a radiant personality to match.

Most recently, the 25-year-old debuted pictures of her cover shoot with Wonderland magazine and, per usual, she looks absolutely gorgeous. The photospread is for the international magazine’s Autumn 2020 edition and features an interview with the Grown-ish star conducted by one of her biggest influences, Brandy (yes, THAT Brandy ).

Wearing a grey sweater dress with her hair in a ’90s style ponytail, Ryan caught up with Brandy over the phone to talk about their experiences balancing their acting and singing careers , refusing to compromise when it comes to their crafts and empowering their audiences to do the same.

“Because of how the last 10 years of my life has panned out, I now definitely see that God has a divine plan for me,” Ryan explained. “Things that I thought I was gonna do didn’t happen and it turned to a whole different route, which I’m super thankful for now, looking back. So I definitely think that there’s a higher purpose for me and it’s kind of already the cards.”

Having grown up going to studio sessions with her father in Detroit (the home of Motown), Ryan Destiny was born to do this. What started out as a career in girl groups throughout her teenage years turned into a full fledged acting and singing career courtesy of her breakout role in the musical drama STAR, where she was surrounded by stellar mentors such as Naomi Campbell, Queen Latifah, and of course Brandy.

Since then, Ryan has appeared in Freeform’s Grown-Ish, landed her first starring role in the film Flint Strong, started working on her upcoming EP “On One’s Own,” and most recently, landed the role of the leading lady in Justin Bieber’s latest music video for “Holy”. Not to mention she breaks the internet every time her or her long time boyfriend, Keith Powers , post adorable pictures of each other to their Instagram accounts, making us all swoon and add them to our list of “goals”. It’s safe to say that Ryan Destiny is no amateur to the spotlight and with so many accolades under her belt already, it looks like she’s only just getting started.

Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue Of Wonderland Magazine was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

