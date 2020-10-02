AURORA PD Takes Woman On a ‘Rough Ride’ SCREAMS FOR HELP FOR 20 MINS [VIDEO]

A woman caught on video (see below), 28-year-old Shataean Kelly, was handcuffed after being in an alleged fight, in the same town, Aurora, CO, where Elijah McClain who died after police officers tackled McClain, while he was walking home from the store and not committing any crime, to the ground, put him in a carotid hold, and called first responders, who injected him with ketamine then later died, another policeman deliberately placed Shataean Kelly upside down, handcuffed, in the backseat, and refused to provide any aid when Kelly stated she couldn’t breathe in what is called a “rough ride”, screaming for 20 minutes, all this after placing her in a police car and tasing her.

The incident happened back in August 2019, however, video footage of the incident, first shown by the city on Tuesday, is part of an appeal hearing for former police officer Levi Huffine, who was fired over the incident in February. Read More

Take a look at the video below