CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

AURORA PD Takes Woman On a ‘Rough Ride’ SCREAMS FOR HELP FOR 20 MINS [VIDEO]

U.S.-ILLINOIS-AURORA-PROTEST

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

A woman caught on video (see below), 28-year-old Shataean Kelly, was handcuffed after being in an alleged fight, in the same town, Aurora, CO, where Elijah McClain who died after police officers tackled McClain, while he was walking home from the store and not committing any crime, to the ground, put him in a carotid hold, and called first responders, who injected him with ketamine then later died, another policeman deliberately placed Shataean Kelly upside down, handcuffed, in the backseat, and refused to provide any aid when Kelly stated she couldn’t breathe in what is called a “rough ride”, screaming for 20 minutes, all this after placing her in a police car and tasing her.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The incident happened back in August 2019, however, video footage of the incident, first shown by the city on Tuesday, is part of an appeal hearing for former police officer Levi Huffine, who was fired over the incident in February.   Read More

Take a look at the video below

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated October 2020)
Donald Trump And Joe Biden Participate In First Presidential Debate
64 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

Aurora , Colorado police , rough ride , video , Woman upside down In police car

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening
Towanda Braxton Got Engaged And Her Sisters Found…
 26 mins ago
10.02.20
7 items
7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week
 2 hours ago
10.02.20
U.S.-ILLINOIS-AURORA-PROTEST
AURORA PD Takes Woman On a ‘Rough Ride’…
 3 hours ago
10.02.20
U.S.-TEXAS-HOUSTON-GEORGE FLOYD-PUBLIC VIEWING
Police Storm Black Students Dorm Room After False…
 5 hours ago
10.02.20
Exclusives
Close