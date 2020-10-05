SNL Season 46 Comes Back On Fire With The ‘2020 Debate’ [VIDEO]

Live from New York Its Saturday Night Live came back in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with bang. With the 2020 Debate acting as a spring board for a hilarious start for SNL’s 46 season.

The SNL started off with a cold opening mocking the 2020 Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden that was entertaining in real life, for all the wrong reasons, with Beck Bennett acting as moderator Chris Wallace, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

Take a look at SNL’s hilariously brilliant interpretation of the 2020 Presidential Debate below.