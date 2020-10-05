Breonna Taylor Case Grand Jury Audio Recordings [Listen HERE]

After a Grand Jury came back with a verdict that had absolutely nothing to do with Breonna Taylor’s death nor was her name even spoken when Daniel Cameron gave a press conference giving the Grand Jury’s decision. Breonna Taylor’s mother’s response was “I never had faith in Daniel Cameron to begin with,” and that’s when the demand to see and hear the transcripts was made.

Courts released more than 20 hours of recorded grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case Friday – an extraordinary action that comes after a juror disputed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s explanation for why no one was directly charged in Taylor’s killing by Louisville police this spring. [READ MORE]

Listen below