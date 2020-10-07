Local: LeBron James and I PROMISE Students Are Now The Breakfast Of Champions

Just A Kid From Akron, LeBron James, has never forgotten where he has came from no matter where he receives his mail as he has taken his hometown of Akron around the world by stowing them away in his heart and keeping his promise to the child of his I Promise school that their circumstances will not dictate their future, the promise of a champion that will now be a breakfast of champions along with his students at the I Promise school.

Akron native LeBron James is the next person to be featured on the front of a Wheaties cereal box. But he’s not alone on the cereal cover. Images of students and staff from the I PROMISE School in Akron surround him in a collage. The cereal will hit store shelves throughout the United States within the next several weeks Read More

See video below

