Newly Released Body Cam Footage From Breonna Taylors Apartment

Kentucky Attorney General Releases Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

The 26 year old EMT Breonna Taylor died on March 13 after former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Hankison and two other LMPD officers shot her in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a no knock drug raid.  Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker reportedly fired a gun striking Louisville Metro Police Department Sargent John Mattingly in his leg. Hankison, Mattingly and detective Myles Cosgrove returned fire, which struck Taylor six times.

That is what is being said to be known however after the grand jury’s decision what was done in the dark is slowly being brought to light.

According to LMPD they claim they announced themselves but according to Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend they did not.

Now we have newly released police body cam video taken that night at Breonna Taylor’s apartment that may help us get at the truth.

