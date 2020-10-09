FBI Stops Militia Group Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Sticks and stones may break my bones but names will never hurt me. Acts of fallacy, putting words into somebody’s mouth by saying they’ve made arguments they haven’t actually made, or failing to be clear and upfront with your words, can feed ignorance hence proving fuel of encouragement to someone that may bring someone else harm. In other words name calling can’t hurt you but words can.

After Donald Trump refused to just say that he denounces white supremacy, then according to him not but did give a white supremacists group The Proud Boys a shout out, militia’s have taken his words as a word from ‘their’ commander and chief and now appears that they are taking actions.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer just made a stunning revelation … 13 members of 2 militia groups have been arrested for hatching a plot to kidnap and possibly kill her but thanks to the FBI it didn’t go down but Governor Whitmer saying it’s Trumps action that are to blame. Read More

see video below

