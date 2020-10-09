LOCAL NEWS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees

If you are looking for employment during the upcoming Holiday season, you might be in luck.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big “signing day” on Oct. 14 where they are looking for a lot of help.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

They are looking to hire employees at the following locations:

Aurora

Westlake

Strongsville

Lyndhurst

North Olmsted

Mentor

Parma

Potential employees can apply online here and must visit at one of the above locations on Oct. 14 for a job interview.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Bello and Getty Images