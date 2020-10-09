CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees

New York State Reopens Malls As Part Of Phase IV Reopening Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Source: Al Bello / Getty

If you are looking for employment during the upcoming Holiday season, you might be in luck.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big “signing day” on Oct. 14 where they are looking for a lot of help.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

They are looking to hire employees at the following locations:

  • Aurora

  • Westlake

  • Strongsville

  • Lyndhurst

  • North Olmsted

  • Mentor

  • Parma

Potential employees can apply online here and must visit at one of the above locations on Oct. 14 for a job interview.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Bello and Getty Images

