LOCAL NEWS: Dick’s Sporting Goods Looking For Area Seasonal Employees

If you are looking for employment during the upcoming Holiday season, you might be in luck.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big “signing day” on Oct. 14 where they are looking for a lot of help.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
They are looking to hire employees at the following locations:
-
Aurora
-
Westlake
-
Strongsville
-
Lyndhurst
-
North Olmsted
-
Mentor
-
Parma
Potential employees can apply online here and must visit at one of the above locations on Oct. 14 for a job interview.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Al Bello and Getty Images