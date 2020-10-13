CLOSE
Trump Dumped An F Bomb Live On Air !?

I’m not trying to tell you what to do but…there is some behaviors that should not be acceptable from one of the most important men in the United States.  The person that is supposed be a leader you would think by example would know that there is certain language that is inappropriate to use especially in public.

So you can blame it on Trump’s COVID medication that has him glowing and immune or you can blame it on ignorance.  Which ever the case Donald Trump on an interview with Rush Limbaugh let the F-Word slide from his lips and hover on the airwaves.

Take a look at the interview clip below.

