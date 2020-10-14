CLOSE
Black Ops: MAGA Kanye West Drops New Track “NAH NAH NAH”

Kanye took some time off from campaigning to get in the studio...

London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Just a a few days after Kanye West released his first presidential campaign video, the spoiler candidate is reverting back to what he does best: rapping.

Shock dropping his latest cut “NAH NAH NAH” on Twitter yesterday, Yeezy uses footage from Joaquin Buckley’s roundhouse knockout of Impa Kasanganay at this past weekend’s UFC fight as the backdrop to the track in which he refers to himself as a “presidential candidate.”

Incorporating some 808s & Heartbreak‘s Auto-Tune into the track, the bouncy cut finds Kanye boasting about being “Obi-Wan Kenobi” out here and “letting God fight my battles” amongst other random things. Any other year this cut would probably be a club banger, but in 2020 it just feels like Kanye going on another MAGA rant or something (no shots).

Check out the cut below and let us know your thoughts on Yeezus’ latest “gospel.”

Black Ops: MAGA Kanye West Drops New Track "NAH NAH NAH"

