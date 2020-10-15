The Bijou Star Files: ICE CUBE Clarifies ‘Working’ with Trump

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 15, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

ICE CUBE Clarifies ‘Working’ with Trump …CWBA GOT WORKED INTO HIS CAMPAIGN

A Trump surrogate is claiming Ice Cube joined forces with the President’s campaign to help Black people — something Cube is now addressing, and not entirely denying. Read More

ASHANTI THIS IS 40 …AND IT’S FIRE!!!

Ashanti‘s 40th birthday trip comes with all the bells and whistles you could imagine — a private jet, partying with friends, lounging on a yacht, and oh yeah … it’s bikiniriffic. Read More

DEMI LOVATO UNAPOLOGETIC FOR ANTI-TRUMP TRACK …More Important Than My Career!!!

Demi Lovato‘s new song is a direct shot at President Trump, and no … she’s not worried about alienating her fans by getting political. Read More

JESSE WILLIAMS NASTY DIVORCE FINALIZED …She Gets Houses, He Gets Big Chunk of ‘Grey’s’ Money

The judge just signed off to finalize the “Grey’s Anatomy” star’s divorce settlement with Aryn Drake-Lee — and it means they’re both officially single as of August 7, 2020. Read More

BYU-IDAHO STUDENTS INVESTIGATION FOR COVID-19 SCHEME …Get the Virus for Cash!!!

College kids attending Brigham Young University-Idaho might have intentionally contracted the coronavirus in order to sell their plasma containing antibodies … and they’re in big trouble if it’s true. Read More

JOHN LEGEND HONORS SON HE & CHRISSY LOST …With Moving Billboard Awards Performance

John Legend‘s first time onstage since he and Chrissy Teigen‘s third child died — moments after a premature birth — was as moving and heartwrenching as you’d expect. Read More

CARDI B PARTYING IN ATL WITH OFFSET …Still Hangin’, Back On???

Cardi B and Offset are looking more like a married couple who aren’t about to get divorced than the other way around — further proof they might be patching things up. Read More

Trump, Biden to hold competing town halls instead of debating Oct. 15

President Trump and Joe Biden were supposed to debate Thursday night. Instead, they’ll be hearing from voters on two different networks. Read More

Postal Service agrees to reverse changes that slowed mail

The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Being Mom-Shamed & Willow Smith Talks About Being “Shunned” By Her Own Community

Now you guys know that when the Smith family gathers around the red table, the discussions get real as they talk about a variety of topics that always capture the interest of many. Read More

Tim Norman Pleads Not Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Case Involving The Death Of His Nephew

On Tuesday, Tim Norman officially entered a not guilty plea after he was accused of being an alleged co-conspirator in a murder-for-plot, which led to the death of his nephew Andre Montgomery. Read More

Diddy Caught Smoochin’ Australian Model On The Beach! (Exclusive Photos)

Diddy and his lady friend were keeping things fun and flirty in Malibu where they took long strolls laughing and smiling together. Read More

Lizzo Encourages Everyone To Use Their “Power” While Accepting Billboard Music Award For Top Song Sales Artist (Video)

On Wednesday, Lizzo received a Billboard Music Award for ‘Top Song Sales Artist,’ while accepting the award, she gave an encouraging speech about people not being silenced and using their “power.” Read More

Swizz Beatz Announces That Season Two Of Verzuz Is On The Way—“Stay Tuned!”

During the early days of quarantine, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland came up with a genius way for everyone to enjoy music of the past and celebrate their favorite artists—and the idea of Verzuz was born. Now, Swizz Beatz recently confirmed that after the incredible success, a second season of Verzuz is officially on the way! Read More

Netflix Ends 30-Day Free Trial Offer

Unfortunately, your multiple emails won’t save you, #Roomies. If #NetflixNChill is your go-to, especially during #CuffingSeason, you may want to gon’ head and pay for an official #Netflix account. According to reports, the streaming service is canceling their 30-day free trial offer. Read More

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron To Have Government-Funded Armed Security For Him & His Family Following ‘Credible Threats’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been heavily scrutinized for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case, will now have armed security protecting him and his family through the end of the year after he received threats to his safety… Read More

Twitter Suspends Dozens Of Fake Accounts Posing As Black Trump Supporters As The “Digital Blackface” Trend Continues

2020 presidential election continues to inch closer than ever, there have been some very concerning trends developing on social media—specifically on Twitter. Twitter is cracking down on a host of fake accounts posing as black Trump supporters, which leads to the bigger issue of “digital blackface.” Read More

“MTV Cribs” International, U.S. Reboot Set For 2021 Return

“MTV Cribs” is making a comeback through MTV International in 2021. The original show “Cribs” debuted in 2000 and lasted for 13 seasons. Read More

