Local News: COVID-19 Forces Kamala Harris Visit To The Land To Be Cancelled

Team Biden-Harris will not be taking a page out of team Trump-Pence and the fly on the fence playbook. As it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic they are very serious about public safety as well as their own and will lead by example. Meaning wearing a mask, social distancing and if someone on the team or associated with the team is diagnosed with COVID-19 plans will be altered.

It was announced Wednesday that Senator Kamala Harris was going to touch down in The Land on Friday but COVID-19 had another plan.

It is now being reported that Senator Kamala Harris will cease travel until Sunday, Oct. 18 after 2 people associated with the Biden-Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19. Read More