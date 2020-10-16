CNN Wouldn’t But TMZ Would: Ice Cube Say’s ‘He Is Not Being Used By Trump’ [VIDEO]

Ice Cube was dumped by CNN to speak his truth but TMZ picked up the dribble and let the actor/rapper/movie director run his play.

The first thing Ice Cube wanted to address is the criticism that he is being used by the Trump campaign to get the black vote.

When TMZ asked Ice Cube to address with the election being just 3 weeks away, the notion that the Trump administration say’s they will implement the ‘Platinum Plan’ that commits to unlocking $500 billion in access to capital, creating 3 million new jobs, and bridging historic disparities in health care and education. School choice, criminal justice reform and favorable trade deals for Black farmers and manufacturers as well as make Juneteenth a national holiday, what makes him think that if re-elected he will really implement it? Is he being used because of his status in the community?

Ice Cube says he’s not being used, he has talked to both campaigns, he has a contract with Black America that both parties is going to have to get with and that we can’t depend on just one or the other.

Do you agree?

Take a listen to Ice Cube tell his side of the story below.