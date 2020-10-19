Issa Rae Said “Kanye? F him!” On SNL, Now Ye Is Responding [VIDEO]

As I recall, I know you love to show off, But I never thought that you would take it this far, What do I know? Flashing lights, lights….Hilarious shots fired on SNL, between Issa Rae and Kanye West.

“Insecure” star Issa Rae made her prom debut on Saturday Night Live and killed it however Kanye West felt the need to respond to being the butt of Issa Rae’s joke when she played a lawyer for the NAACP appearing on Kenan Thompson’s , “Your Voice Chicago,” about the upcoming presidential election. during the skit, Issa said she would be “voting for everybody Black”, When Kenan Thompson brought up Kanye West, Issa Rae shot back, “Kanye? F him!” along with an eye roll.

Funny, right? Not according to Yeezy, whose name is on some ballads as he is making his run for President.

And just like President Donald Trump, Kanye West issued an official response via Twitter:

“I’ve always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family.” “I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

