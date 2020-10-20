CLOSE
Cuyahoga County Jail: Two Inmates Released By Mistake

Exterior building with windows that have security bars for protection

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

It was somebodies lucky day, but as luck would have it, one mans good luck, is another’s mishap.

It was reported months ago that in one day 3 inmates were released by mistake from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

You would think that an error of that many people some heads would have rolled and the problem that caused the mistake to happen would have been fixed.  But nope, months down the line it is being reported that two more were released by mistake.

One inmate was released by mistake on Friday and one on Saturday. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said one inmate is back behind bars, and the other is “expected soon.” The county said both suspects were locked up on weapons charges.  Read More

