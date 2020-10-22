The Bijou Star Files: Barack Shot First Trump Fired Back & LBJ Ain’t For It

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
BARACK OBAMA Stumps for Biden in Philly TAKES BULLHORN BACK TO THE STREETS!!!
Joe Biden‘s campaign is pulling out the biggest gun right before the election — Barack Obama in the flesh pounding the pavement for his ex-Veep. Read More
DONALD TRUMP FIRES BACK AT OBAMA… After Blistering Attack On His Presidency
Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off … Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump’s presidency. Read More
LEBRON JAMES ‘DAMN SURE WON’T GO BACK AND FORTH’… With President Trump
LeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election … saying he “damn sure won’t go back and forth” with #45. Read More
TERRENCE HOWARD SUES 20TH CENTURY FOX PIMPED ‘EMPIRE’ With My ‘Hustle & Flow’
Terrence Howard claims he’s getting hustled because 20th Century Fox is his using his likeness from “Hustle & Flow” to promote “Empire” … so now he’s suing the studio. Read More
PATRICK MAHOMES & FIANCEE EPIC BABY GENDER REVEAL…. ‘#GirlDad!!!’
Patrick Mahomes is officially going to be part of the #GIRLDAD gang … the NFL superstar and his fiancee just announced the couple’s expecting a baby girl! Read More
BREONNA TAYLOR FAMILY ATTORNEY PICKS APART OFC. MATTINGLY’S STORY… Suggests Implicit Bias
Breonna Taylor’s family attorney says the Louisville cop speaking out has a major advantage to dispute her truth … and claims the officer’s own words reveal a bias against Black people. Read More
BLACK LIVES MATTER WOMEN TEAR DOWN STUDENTS’ ART …Community Puts Up More!!!
A small group of angry adults destroyed “Black Lives Matter” artwork made by kids outside a Portland school, but the children are undeterred. Read More
MICHAEL JACKSON Accuser James Safechuck HAS REVIVED ABUSE LAWSUIT DISMISSED
Safechuck’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, says “Young Jimmy Safechuck was employed by this company and was entertaining with Michael Jackson. The notion that this company and its employees would not have duty to protect him and keep him safe is ludicrous.” Read More
NOTORIOUS B.I.G. ’97 PEPSI FREESTYLE GETS MUSIC VID For Rock Hall Induction!!!
An unreleased Notorious B.I.G. freestyle about his favorite cola is being turned into a slick commercial for Pepsi … just in time to big him up for getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Read More
6ix9ine Sued For 2015 Underage Sexual Assault Case
It looks like some of 6ix9ine’s previous legal issues have come back once again. This time around he is being sued for an old criminal case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl back in 2015. Read More
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reveals She Schedules Intercourse With Husband Cory Hardrict
Y’all know how real adulting is, especially if you’re a parent. Y’all know how stressful it can be balancing work, kids, and your spouse. If you don’t keep track of things, it’s easy to lose track of what’s going on—and it’s the same for celebrities. Read More
Shonda Rhimes Reveals The Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back With ABC–A $154 Disneyland Ticket
If it’s one thang Black women have learned to do, that’s know our worth and add tax. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes has been successful in doing so. Read More
Trump, Biden meet for final faceoff in Thursday debate
The final debate comes as more than 44 million people have already cast their ballots with 12 days still to go. Read More
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
‘Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,’ Pope Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. Read More
Odell Beckham Jr. banned from LSU for 2 years for handing out cash to players
Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been banned from LSU’s facilities for handing out cash to players in January. Read More
RICK ROSS DROPS $1 MILLION FOR 87 ACRES!!! Building a Georgia Empire
Rick Ross seems to be following Kanye West’s Wyoming blueprint, because he just scooped up a huge chunk of property … to expand his Promise Land in Georgia. Read More
Amber Rose Wants Her Ex Kanye West To Keep Her Name Out Of His Mouth, Says He’s Bullied Her For 10 Years
Amber Rose seems to be living her best life these days with a lot of love in it. She has her man AE and her beautiful sons, Bash and Slash. Read More
Quibi Shuts Down After Raising Over A Billion Dollars
The mobile-only video streaming service, Quibi, is shutting down after launching less than a year ago. The company raised over one billion dollars in capital but failed to secure a buyer. Read More
Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges From Opioid Sales
Purdue Pharma will be dishing out $8.3 million in a settlement deal for its part in the manufacturing of OxyContin. Read More
New Study Claims Human Coronavirus “Inactivated” By Mouthwash and Oral Rinses
A new study conducted by researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine has found that a common dental product can inactivate human coronaviruses. Read More
