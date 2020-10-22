The Bijou Star Files: Barack Shot First Trump Fired Back & LBJ Ain’t For It

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BARACK OBAMA Stumps for Biden in Philly TAKES BULLHORN BACK TO THE STREETS!!!

Joe Biden‘s campaign is pulling out the biggest gun right before the election — Barack Obama in the flesh pounding the pavement for his ex-Veep. Read More

DONALD TRUMP FIRES BACK AT OBAMA… After Blistering Attack On His Presidency

Donald Trump and Barack Obama are taking the gloves off … Trump just ripped Obama after his blistering rebuke of Trump’s presidency. Read More

LEBRON JAMES ‘DAMN SURE WON’T GO BACK AND FORTH’… With President Trump

LeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election … saying he “damn sure won’t go back and forth” with #45. Read More

TERRENCE HOWARD SUES 20TH CENTURY FOX PIMPED ‘EMPIRE’ With My ‘Hustle & Flow’

Terrence Howard claims he’s getting hustled because 20th Century Fox is his using his likeness from “Hustle & Flow” to promote “Empire” … so now he’s suing the studio. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES & FIANCEE EPIC BABY GENDER REVEAL…. ‘#GirlDad!!!’

Patrick Mahomes is officially going to be part of the #GIRLDAD gang … the NFL superstar and his fiancee just announced the couple’s expecting a baby girl! Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR FAMILY ATTORNEY PICKS APART OFC. MATTINGLY’S STORY… Suggests Implicit Bias

Breonna Taylor’s family attorney says the Louisville cop speaking out has a major advantage to dispute her truth … and claims the officer’s own words reveal a bias against Black people. Read More

BLACK LIVES MATTER WOMEN TEAR DOWN STUDENTS’ ART …Community Puts Up More!!!

A small group of angry adults destroyed “Black Lives Matter” artwork made by kids outside a Portland school, but the children are undeterred. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON Accuser James Safechuck HAS REVIVED ABUSE LAWSUIT DISMISSED

Safechuck’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, says “Young Jimmy Safechuck was employed by this company and was entertaining with Michael Jackson. The notion that this company and its employees would not have duty to protect him and keep him safe is ludicrous.” Read More

NOTORIOUS B.I.G. ’97 PEPSI FREESTYLE GETS MUSIC VID For Rock Hall Induction!!!

An unreleased Notorious B.I.G. freestyle about his favorite cola is being turned into a slick commercial for Pepsi … just in time to big him up for getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Read More

6ix9ine Sued For 2015 Underage Sexual Assault Case

It looks like some of 6ix9ine’s previous legal issues have come back once again. This time around he is being sued for an old criminal case in which he was accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl back in 2015. Read More

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reveals She Schedules Intercourse With Husband Cory Hardrict

Y’all know how real adulting is, especially if you’re a parent. Y’all know how stressful it can be balancing work, kids, and your spouse. If you don’t keep track of things, it’s easy to lose track of what’s going on—and it’s the same for celebrities. Read More

Shonda Rhimes Reveals The Straw That Broke The Camel’s Back With ABC–A $154 Disneyland Ticket

If it’s one thang Black women have learned to do, that’s know our worth and add tax. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes has been successful in doing so. Read More

Trump, Biden meet for final faceoff in Thursday debate

The final debate comes as more than 44 million people have already cast their ballots with 12 days still to go. Read More

Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film

‘Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,’ Pope Francis said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. banned from LSU for 2 years for handing out cash to players

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been banned from LSU’s facilities for handing out cash to players in January. Read More

RICK ROSS DROPS $1 MILLION FOR 87 ACRES!!! Building a Georgia Empire

Rick Ross seems to be following Kanye West’s Wyoming blueprint, because he just scooped up a huge chunk of property … to expand his Promise Land in Georgia. Read More

Amber Rose Wants Her Ex Kanye West To Keep Her Name Out Of His Mouth, Says He’s Bullied Her For 10 Years

Amber Rose seems to be living her best life these days with a lot of love in it. She has her man AE and her beautiful sons, Bash and Slash. Read More

Quibi Shuts Down After Raising Over A Billion Dollars

The mobile-only video streaming service, Quibi, is shutting down after launching less than a year ago. The company raised over one billion dollars in capital but failed to secure a buyer. Read More

Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges From Opioid Sales

Purdue Pharma will be dishing out $8.3 million in a settlement deal for its part in the manufacturing of OxyContin. Read More

New Study Claims Human Coronavirus “Inactivated” By Mouthwash and Oral Rinses

A new study conducted by researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine has found that a common dental product can inactivate human coronaviruses. Read More

