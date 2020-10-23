CLOSE
Northeast Ohio Company Develops Technology to Combat COVID-19

Dowtown Cleveland City Skyline

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

COVID-19 might have the State of Ohio turning red and Cuyahoga County on the brink of turning purple but a Northeast Ohio company says they have the green light to kill COVID-19.

At the cost of $31,000, the Moon Beam 3 might be the solution to stop the spread of COVID-19 killing it at the surface well at least 99.9% of the time.

The Moon Beam 3 developed and created in Middleburg Heights by the Daylight Medical company,  is designed to eliminate dangerous bacteria and viruses of virtually all kinds, including COVID-19.

According to Daylight Medical President Gary Enos.

“Now with COVID-19, we kill that virus in seconds,”

