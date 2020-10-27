Trumps Son In-Law Jared Kushner Has Advise For ‘Complaining’ Black Folk

We wonder which tree this apple didn’t fall far from?

White House adviser and the son in-law of President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, had a you know what’s wrong with you people on FOX News the other day that’s causing him to get dragged on social media as well as other places. The you people are black people and according to Jared Kushner, who was raised by a wealthy father how went to federal prison for some shady contributions he made, says that Trump has created so many opportunities for black people, and the black people that complain aren’t successful because of themselves.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,”… “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

see video below