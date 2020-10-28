CLOSE
Michelle Obama Drops Voting Playlist To Rock The Vote For 2020

Michelle Obama

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic / Getty

Michelle Obama is hard as hell, Battling to get you to early vote she don’t care who you tell, She excels, they all fail, Gonna crack dope music to motivate yo tail, Michelle Obama on Spotify will  rock the bells.  Michelle Obama dropped a powerful early voting message during the DNC, and her drive to get everyone to the polls to exercise your right to vote has not waivered.

“It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together.” –Michelle Obama

Our forever Flotus and old school Hip Hop fan, Michelle Obama, teamed up with LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells brand to curate the special playlist, that includes Public Enemy, Black Sheep, The Roots, Black Star, Whodini, Queen Latifah, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Kurtis Blow, Run-DMC and Big Daddy Kane, to motivate people to get out and vote, because Michelle Obama knows more than anybody that history can be made #whenweallvote

Take a look at Michelle Obama’s playlist below

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
