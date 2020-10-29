CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Local News: Sam Sylk Is Sharing His Crown Jewel To The Community [VIDEO]

Sam Sylk at Sylk's Restaurant

Source: Sam Sylk / Sam Sylk

93.1 WZAK radio host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star, Sam Sylk, has been using his time during the pandemic to not only fulfill his dreams but more importantly to give back to the community in a form of food, entertainment and providing jobs.  Sam Sylk’s mission to Cleveland is that ‘we will rebound together.’

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sam Sylk is well known for his Sam Sylk Chicken and Fish restaurants in Cleveland and surrounding areas but Sam Sylk is sharing what he is calling his ‘crown jewel’ with the area now with his new venture SYLK’s Restaurant located at 21300 Libby Rd in Maple Heights a place where he wants the community to Eat*Sip*Chill.

Fox 8 News’s, Kenny Crumpton, visited the new restaurant and saw first hand why Sam calls it his ‘crown jewel’.   Check out the videos below and read more here.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star , Sylk's Restaurant

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 22 hours ago
10.28.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Racists Who Claim…
 1 day ago
10.28.20
2020 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Recap
 1 day ago
10.28.20
Everything That Happened At The 2020 BET Hip…
 1 day ago
10.28.20
Exclusives
Close