Local News: Sam Sylk Is Sharing His Crown Jewel To The Community [VIDEO]

93.1 WZAK radio host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star, Sam Sylk, has been using his time during the pandemic to not only fulfill his dreams but more importantly to give back to the community in a form of food, entertainment and providing jobs. Sam Sylk’s mission to Cleveland is that ‘we will rebound together.’

Sam Sylk is well known for his Sam Sylk Chicken and Fish restaurants in Cleveland and surrounding areas but Sam Sylk is sharing what he is calling his ‘crown jewel’ with the area now with his new venture SYLK’s Restaurant located at 21300 Libby Rd in Maple Heights a place where he wants the community to Eat*Sip*Chill.

Fox 8 News’s, Kenny Crumpton, visited the new restaurant and saw first hand why Sam calls it his ‘crown jewel’. Check out the videos below and read more here.

