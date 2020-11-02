FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed Up In Texas [VIDEO]

The stars at night are big and bright (clap, clap, clap, clap) Deep in the heart of Texas…and so is some rogue Trump supporters, but the FBI is about to get them together after they decided to surround the former Vice Presidents campaign bus and allegedly run them off the road. Well they are going to allegedly investigate the incident.
Friday as Joe Biden’s campaign bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin as part of a push to urge Biden supporters to cast their ballots on the state’s last day of early voting when some folks allegedly in about 100 vehicles that were part of a “Trump Train” began yelling profanities, obscenities, then blockaded the entire Biden entourage, while attempting to slow down the bus and run it off the road. Scared Biden campaign staff eventually called 911.
Vice President Joe Biden nor Senator Kamala Harris were on the bus.
“But it is something, did you see the way our people they … you know they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they’re nice,”