Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Still Together, They Went Live To Prove It [VIDEO]

Rumors have been swirling that the ‘Girls Trip’ break out star, Tiffany Haddish and her boyfriend rapper Common had broken up.  We were all shocked back when the pandemic began to learn that Tiffany Haddish and Common had hooked up especially when he just had broken up with political analyst Angela Rye , but given Common’s M.O. we were not shocked by the news that their relationship was possibly over.

The rumors about the break up came after Tiffany and Common had unfollowed each other on social media, where in the celebrity world is an indicator of a break up.

But the unfollowing was untrue and the love affair is still on and poppin, well at least according to Common and Tiffany’s split screen IG live video of them giving affirmation to their couplehood.

Are you still surprised?  Do you think this relationship will make it?

Stay tuned and take a look at the video below

