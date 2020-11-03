Ohio Has Casted 3.4 million Ballots Before Election Day

It’s Election Day and Ohio is showing up and showing out with early votes however if you haven’t voted already your vote is still important as a matter of fact it is crucial.

The road to The White House does go through Ohio.

In Ohio, 3.4 million voters cast their ballots before Election Day, a number that’s nearly double the number of votes cast early in the 2016 election however that’s 60%, and that doesn’t include absentee votes. But the other 40% is needed because Ohio’s vote is a huge factor in determining our president for the next 4 years. Read more

Please if you haven’t voted yet exercise your right to do so today. Your vote is important and does matter.

