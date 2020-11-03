CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

People Wearing BLM Shirts Being Asked To Move From Polling Places!?

Black Lives Matter

Source: Getty / Getty

If this was you GO BACK to your polling place!!

This is why knowing your rights when it comes to voting and going to the polls.  You can not wear Joe Biden, Donald Trump or any other person on the ballot for elections gear, however you can wear, black, women and all lives matter clothing because ‘live matter’ is not political campaign.  But it is being reported that people this morning turned up to the polls sporting these messages this morning and were asked to move away.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections director Tony Perlatti said the Board of Elections is looking into reports of people who are wearing Black Lives Matter, Women Lives Matter and All Lives Matter shirts being asked to move from polling places. Read More

Live Updates: Election Day Voter Suppression Reports Pour In As America Casts Ballots In Record Numbers
13 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

2020 Elections , Black Lives Matter Shirts , Cleveland , Cuyahoga Board of Elections , Ohio Polls , Voters Rights

Videos
Latest
‘Project Runway’ Alum Samantha Black Details Life After…
 19 hours ago
11.02.20
Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking…
 20 hours ago
11.02.20
Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin
Tiffany Haddish And Common Are Still Together, They…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Iowa Prepares To Host First In The Nation Caucuses For The 2020 Presidential Election
FBI Is Investigating Joe Biden’s Bus Getting Hemmed…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Exclusives
Close