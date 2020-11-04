BLM Activist Cori Bush Makes Election History In Missouri [VIDEO]

Donald Trump maybe trying to turn Missouri red but Cori Bush’s blue shinned through.

As we all are having anxiety awaiting the final results of the 2020 Presidential Election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden where Trump has made victory in the battle ground of Ohio and Missouri. History has been made with the people of color communities in Missouri as it is being reported that Black Lives Matter activist and Democrat, Cori Bush, has become the state’s first black congresswoman.

Cori Bush who works as a nurse and joined the Black Live Matter movement in 2014 after a black teenager named Michael Brown was shot and killed by a white police Ferguson officer, addressed her supporters in her acceptance speech.

“This is definitely a night to remember,” “This has been a historic day from the beginning to the end.”

Congratulations congresswoman Cori Bush.

Take a listen to the now Missouri Congresswoman, Cori Bush’s powerful acceptance speech below.

