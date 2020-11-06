Al Roker Say’s He Has Been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]

Prayer warriors are being summoned as everyone’s favorite weatherman Al Roker broke shocking news that he has been diagnosis with prostate cancer.

Al Roker who started his career in Cleveland at WKYC channel 3 new made the announcement on the TODAY show. According to Al Roker the diagnosis came following a visit to his doctor, where an elevated PSA level was detected in his bloodwork, he then underwent an MRI and a biopsy, confirming the doctors diagnosis. According to Al Roker he is due to have surgery to have his prostate removed next week in which he is confident that he will be okay.

“I’m gonna be OK.” -Al Roker

Our thoughts and prayers will be with Al Roker on a successful speedy recovery.

Take a look at Al Roker revealing his diagnosis below.