TUNE IN: Your Community, Your Police Officers

Tune in Tuesday, November 10th at 6pm for a virtual discussion titled “Your Community, Your Police Officers – A Candid Conversation About Law Enforcement in Cleveland & How YOU Can Make a Difference”. 93.1 WZAK’s DJ Haz Matt and Z 107.9’s Ro Digga are joined by Director Karrie D. Howard, Department of Public Safety, Chief Calvin Williams, City of Cleveland Chief of Police and Detective Felton Collier, Acting Officer in Charge – Public Safety Recruitment Team. The group will discuss defunding the Police – what would happen to the police and our community if that were to happen, why police are essential, what policing in 2020 looks like and more! Watch on 93.1 WZAK or Z107.9’s FB Live or right here on wzakcleveland.com
