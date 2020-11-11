CLOSE
ODELL BECKHAM After Surgery Is Ready To ‘Let The Journey Begin’

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Browns fans were in horror when star their wide receiver went down Odell Beckham Jr went down after the second snap against the Cincinnati Bengals.  The Brown’s ended up defeating the Cincinnati Bengals but they ended up losing OBJ due to his injury, a torn ACL.

Weeping may endure for the night but joy comes in the morning.  And thankfully it looks like the morning is dawning.

Odell Beckham Jr took to Instagram to announce that he underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL, now he wants you to sit back and watch God.

Sit back relax n watch how God work…..Now let the journey begin

Take a look at Odell Beckham Jr’s announcement that through God the journey has begun, below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

