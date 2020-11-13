Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Is Bringing ‘The Weeknd’ To The Super Bowl Stage

Black entertainment was boycotting The Super Bowl in 2019 because the NFL refused to accept nor make right Colin Kaepernick’s right to protest peacefully that got him black balled from the NFL (whether they still want to admit that or not). Actually it took the viral death of George Floyd to open, NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell’s eye that systemic racism does exist and Colin Kaepernick was well within his rights to do what he did. But before the awakening Jay-Z caught a lot of flack for teaming up with the NFL, but it seems for everyone involved his involvement was … worth it, And you deserve it…you earned it, yeah ♫

R&B/Hip Hop artist The Weeknd spilled the tea that thanks to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation agency’s partnership with the NFL the multi Grammy award winning artist, Abel Tesfaye, that paved his musical way to the industry through giving away his albums on Youtube, then packed a bag, dropped out of school, left one weekend, and never came back, will be taking his Coachella Urban legendary performances to The Super Bowl halftime stage in February in Tampa, Florida.

The only question is will the COVID-19 pandemic have The Weeknd performing to a packed stadium of thousand’s or just the millions watching from home.

Take a look at The Weeknd’s post below