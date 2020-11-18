CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mills Dream Incentive To Peace Has Become A Nightmare

Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones

Source: Kenneth Dapaah / Kenneth Dapaah

The rapper Meek Mills rode in the justice system unjustifiably for way longer than he should have due to systemic racism and an over zealous judge in Philadelphia.  Since then Meek Mills has made it his mission to help others overcome an unjustified fate at the hands of someone’s idea that because of the color of their skin that should dictate their innocence and sentence.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Meek Mill’s ordeal with the justice system was the birth of him and Jay-Z’s Reform Alliance . However Meek Mill’s recognizes that in order to makes waves with systemic racism we have to start with ourselves and put our senseless beef’s on a shelf so that we are not given our oppressors an excuse for their unjust behavior.  So Meek Mill decided to put his dreams of overcoming in the form of an incentive by offering record deals to Philadelphia  residents if they put their beefs aside and let bygones be bygones.  Unfortunately the idea turned into a nightmare when folks that are satisfied with the status quo decided to come for Meek on social media:

“messing with their opps.” “You is from 63rd bro, whatever that is. You not from North bro. You banned bro,”

So Meek Mill in turn did the manly thing and shut all of his social media down until Friday when he drops new music.

“Im deactivating til friday when I got music out!!!!!!.”

What ever is going on is really irrelevant because the harsh truth is we will never overcome until we operate as one.

Donald’s Trump Homie Lil Wayne Could Face 10 Years Over Gun Charge
15 photos
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive [Photos]
Sam Sylk Foundation Hosts 8th Annual Winter Coat Drive
7 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

- New Music , meek mill , Philadelphia Beef , Shut Social Media Down

Videos
Latest
ABC's "Charlie Brown"
Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials Are Returning…
 4 hours ago
11.18.20
Michaela Coel Has Been Named The Most Influential…
 4 hours ago
11.18.20
Future x Meek Mill At Mr. Jones
Meek Mills Dream Incentive To Peace Has Become…
 6 hours ago
11.18.20
James Harden Wants Out Of The Houston Rockets…
 7 hours ago
11.18.20
Exclusives
Close