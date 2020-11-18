RSMS Surprises Minnie’s Food Pantry With $10,000 Donation [WATCH]

Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson has been overwhelmed with helping her community in Dallas, Texas.

Jackson shared that her pantry has served over 3 million meals since March when COVID-19 hit. Now that the holidays are approaching and people are still hurting from the pandemic, Jackson is trying to raise donations to make sure no one goes hungry. To her pleasant surprise, Rickey decided to donate money to the cause and also get his frat brothers to donate as well.

