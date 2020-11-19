Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Trailer Has Dropped

What would have happened had you dropped a young Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali), Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X in a hotel room to discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement on a hot evening in Miami in 1964? Probably the making of history and a meeting that would have surely scared the hell out many in the establishment at that time.

However in 2020 Regina King is making history with her directing debut that very thought in the film ‘One Night in Miami’ based off a 2013 stage play written by Kemp Powers, and it’s a film that is already generating Oscar Awards buzz.

Regina King has come a long way from living at ‘227’ as Brenda Jenkins.

‘One Night In Miami’ is a drama film about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Ali’s surprise title win over Sonny Liston.

According to Regina King:

“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,”

‘One Night In Miami’ is being released by Amazon Studios in select theaters December 25th, 2020 and on Amazon Prime Video January 15th, 2021.

Check out the official trailer to ‘One Night In Miami’ below

