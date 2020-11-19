CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Trailer Has Dropped

AFI FEST Presented By Audi Centerpiece Drive-In - ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Source: Getty Images / Getty

What would have happened had you dropped a young Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali), Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X in a hotel room to discuss the responsibility of being successful black men during the civil rights movement on a hot evening in Miami in 1964?  Probably the making of history and a meeting that would have surely scared the hell out many in the establishment at that time.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

However in 2020 Regina King is making history with her directing debut that very thought in the film ‘One Night in Miami’ based off a 2013 stage play written by Kemp Powers, and it’s a film that is already generating Oscar Awards buzz.

Regina King has come a long way from living at ‘227’ as Brenda Jenkins.

‘One Night In Miami’ is a drama film about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Ali’s surprise title win over Sonny Liston.

According to Regina King:

“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released. Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe,”

‘One Night In Miami’ is being released by Amazon Studios in select theaters December 25th, 2020 and on Amazon Prime Video January 15th, 2021.

Check out the official trailer to ‘One Night In Miami’ below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Amazon Studios , official trailer , One Night In Miami , Regina King

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Kirk Franklin @ 2018 Indiana State Fair
Folks Aren’t Feelin Luke Nasty Sampling “Melodies From…
 36 mins ago
11.19.20
2017 NBA Draft
Lavar Ball Say’s His Son’s Will Never Meet…
 41 mins ago
11.19.20
AFI FEST Presented By Audi Centerpiece Drive-In - ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’…
 46 mins ago
11.19.20
ABC's "Charlie Brown"
Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials Are Returning…
 20 hours ago
11.18.20
Exclusives
Close