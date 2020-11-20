The Bijou Star Files: Mo’Nique Wants TP To Do What Will Did For Aunt Viv

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, November 20, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Mo’ Nique Demands Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Shares Alleged Private Phone Conversation Between The Two

In an Instagram post, Mo’Nique congratulated Will for apologizing to #JanetHubert, after he stated she was difficult to work with. She also called out Perry for not supporting her publicly

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

GUCCI MANE, JEEZY VERZUZ BATTLE GETS TENSE, HEATED …Gucci Plays Diss Track ‘Truth’

Welp, Gucci Mane went there! He played “Truth” … his infamous diss track boasting about fatally shooting Jeezy’s friend Pookie Loc, and as they, s**t got real.

BOBBY BROWN JR. FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS PRECEDED DEATH

Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well in the days leading up to his death and he was experiencing flu-like symptoms … according to his family.

Dwight Howard Speaks On Married Life On “The Rematch” Podcast

Dwight Howard and his fiance Te’a Cooper caught everyone’s attention in October after he exposed messages between the two of them on Instagram live.

Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith Detail Their Marriage Proposal That Almost Went Wrong After A Friend Offered To Assist– “It Was About To Get Physical” (Video)

After Ne-Yo filed for divorce, earlier this year, the couple eventually decided to work on their marriage, and it seems all is well

Claudia Jordan, Vivica Fox, LisaRaye & Syleena Johnson Speak On Hitmaka’s Recent Comments About Naturi Naughton

Recently Hitmaka was a guest on N.O.R.E’s “Drink Champs Podcast.” During his time on the show, he told a few stories, including some from back in the day when he was making his way up in the entertainment industry.

Boosie Reportedly Underwent Two Surgeries Following Being Shot In The Leg–Source Says He Did Not Have Any Limbs Amputated Despite Reports

We know Boosie has been in your thoughts and prayers for the past few days, as it was reported that he was shot in the leg on his birthday this past Saturday, we hear that he successfully underwent surgery and is home recovering.

Joe Biden Wins Georgia By 12,284 Votes After Recount

Georgia has finished its recount of the election results, and it’s no surprise Joe Biden has won.

Kyle Rittenhouse Used His COVID-19 Stimulus Check To Purchase The AR-15 He Used In The Fatal Kenosha Shooting

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse used his COVID-19 stimulus check to purchase the gun he brought to the Black Lives Matter protest in Wisconsin.

Florida Woman Accidentally Shoots Detective Believing That He Was A Home Invader

A Florida woman is being held behind bars for shooting a detective that she mistook for an intruder.

Bow Wow Says Women Who Go On “Bae Cations” Never Post The Man Who Pays For It

Rapper and actor Bow Wow has been on a roll recently, sharing his feelings about women on social media.

Kirk Franklin Says He ‘Did NOT Clear’ Any Version Of ‘Melodies Of Heaven’ After DJ Luke Nasty Samples Song

In a video seemingly responding to the unauthorized sample, Kirk Franklin said,

Princess Love & Ray J Spotted All Smiles Together Amid Ray J’s Recent Divorce Filing

A recent post on Princess Love’s story shows the pair, who currently co-parent their two children, together and Princess Love was all smiles.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: