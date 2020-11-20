LOCAL NEWS: Michael Symon’s Lola Bistro and Two B Spot Burgers Establishments Shutting Down

Three of famed chef Michael Symon’s restaurants – Lola Bistro in Downtown Cleveland and his two B Spot Burgers locations in Westlake and Strongsville – have ceased operations for good.

The Cleveland native has confirmed the closures, while Doug Petkovic, a business partner with Symon and his wife Liz, added that Mabel’s BBQ in Downtown Cleveland and the remaining B Spot Burgers location in Woodmere will remain open.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Petkovic said the closure of Lola and the two B Spot Burgers locations will likely be permanent, and affects about 70 employees. Lola has already closed and the B Spot Burgers will close Sunday, Petkovic said.

Lola, which opened in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood in 1997, was the restaurant that put Symon on the map and helping him earn national attention and fame. After moving to Downtown Cleveland in 2006, the Tremont outlet became Lolita, which had been in business until it “caught fire” in 2016. A new restaurant from Symon was slated to open in that spot, but nothing has materialized.

As to why Lola and two of the B Spot locations have closed, Petkovic explained the business were only “30 percent of normal at the restaurants.”

